Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,576 ($33.66). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 2,516 ($32.87), with a volume of 64,774 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,105 ($27.50).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,406.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

In other news, insider Martin Court bought 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39).

Victrex Company Profile (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

