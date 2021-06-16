VIG (VIG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,194.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $997,057.64 and $1,194.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.95 or 0.14891250 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,973,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars.

