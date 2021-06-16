Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €106.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.14 ($117.82).

Get Vinci alerts:

EPA:DG opened at €95.73 ($112.62) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €92.39. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.