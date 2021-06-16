Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 727,500 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the May 13th total of 543,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

