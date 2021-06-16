Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIRC. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

VIRC stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.31. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $58.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,004 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virco Mfg. (VIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.