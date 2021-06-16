Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Short Interest Down 39.1% in May

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the May 13th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vireo Health International in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Vireo Health International alerts:

VREOF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. 277,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23. Vireo Health International has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

Vireo Health International Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. It cultivates cannabis; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other retail locations, and third-party dispensaries. The company grows and/or processes cannabis in eight markets and operates 16 dispensaries.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vireo Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vireo Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.