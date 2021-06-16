Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $37.42. 140,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,134,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 21.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.