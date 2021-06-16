Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, reaching $229.70. 546,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,666. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $447.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

