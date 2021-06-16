Vodafone Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 36,564 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 451% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,635 call options.
Shares of VOD stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.83%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
