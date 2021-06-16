Vodafone Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 36,564 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 451% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,635 call options.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after buying an additional 588,082 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after buying an additional 712,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after buying an additional 188,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

