Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Volt Information Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.

OTCMKTS VOLT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 642,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,805. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87. Volt Information Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

