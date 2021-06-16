Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Volt Information Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.

VOLT opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87. Volt Information Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $91.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

