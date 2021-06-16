Vortex Defi (VTX) Reaches One Day Volume of $132,602.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $98,860.66 and $132,602.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

