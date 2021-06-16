Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 45,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,405,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 137.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vuzix by 13.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vuzix by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

