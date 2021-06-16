Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Wabash National worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth $349,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 148.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.73 million, a P/E ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

