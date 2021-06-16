Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,636 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 5.78% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $61,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,317,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,178. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.