Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 63,531 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 939,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $82,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.17. 1,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,875. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -198.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,787 shares of company stock valued at $703,675. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

