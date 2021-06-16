Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 662,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,269 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $56,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,792,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after buying an additional 560,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

LYV traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,479. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

