Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 16,386 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,386 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $54,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.86. 633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,627. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.