Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

WBA stock opened at $54.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 27,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

