Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,198,120.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,818,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,551,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.37. The company has a market cap of $387.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.66 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

