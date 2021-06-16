WandX (WAND) Market Cap Hits $329,193.52

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. One WandX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. WandX has a total market capitalization of $329,193.52 and approximately $169.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00061736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.00769189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00042386 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WandX (WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

