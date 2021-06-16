Warburg Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €25.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FNTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.20 ($26.12).

Get freenet alerts:

FRA:FNTN opened at €22.76 ($26.78) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €21.36. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.