Warburg Research Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €125.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KBX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.83 ($123.33).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €104.20 ($122.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €103.07. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

