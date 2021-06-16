Water Island Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Tribune Publishing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 181,963 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tribune Publishing by 730.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 42,529 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO remained flat at $$17.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $636.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.35. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49.

Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

