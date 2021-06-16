WBI Investments Buys Shares of 4,060 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $3,643,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,940. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

