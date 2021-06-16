Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Update

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the May 13th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,605,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,249,000 after buying an additional 796,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after buying an additional 439,398 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,782,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WBS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,730. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

