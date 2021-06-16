Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (FRA: DWNI) recently:

6/14/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €53.80 ($63.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/25/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €53.80 ($63.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/14/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €53.80 ($63.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €52.50 ($61.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €53.80 ($63.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €51.80 ($60.94). The stock had a trading volume of 615,428 shares. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is €46.56.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

