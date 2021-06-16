Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Head to Head Contrast

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Weingarten Realty Investors and Ladder Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 4 2 0 2.33 Ladder Capital 1 0 4 1 2.83

Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.78%. Ladder Capital has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.13%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Weingarten Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 19.72% 4.80% 2.23% Ladder Capital 0.46% 1.04% 0.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ladder Capital pays out 258.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Ladder Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors $433.92 million 9.65 $112.15 million $1.65 19.89 Ladder Capital $379.80 million 4.01 -$14.44 million $0.31 38.71

Weingarten Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Ladder Capital. Weingarten Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Ladder Capital on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

