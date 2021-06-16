Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 140,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

