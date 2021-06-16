WeOwn Trading Up 9.6% This Week (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. WeOwn has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $130,642.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00762647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.37 or 0.07694622 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

