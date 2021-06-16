WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

WesBanco stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 244,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,233. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.10.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

