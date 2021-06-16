West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of West Japan Railway stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. West Japan Railway has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $63.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WJRYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

