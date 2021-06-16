West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of West Japan Railway stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. West Japan Railway has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $63.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WJRYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

