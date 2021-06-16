Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $491.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post $491.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.20 million and the highest is $517.20 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $319.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $42,325,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74,318 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAL traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $97.36. 836,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

