Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 10,466 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $55,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Netflix stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.58. 188,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.18 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.