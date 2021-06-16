Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 44,706 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,706 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.45. 709,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,283,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.51.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

