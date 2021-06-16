Westpac Banking Corp Sells 245,033 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,033 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up 1.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $96,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $74.18. 784,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,985,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $76.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $2,045,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.