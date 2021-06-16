WhiteCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.71 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $821.24 million and $10.71 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043626 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022460 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007416 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 927,892,490 coins and its circulating supply is 727,892,489 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

