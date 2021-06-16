William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,316 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Euronet Worldwide worth $290,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,783. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.94. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

