William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $220.45 Million Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 962,145 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.69% of Virtu Financial worth $220,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 119.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,565. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.98.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

