William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220,337 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 5.32% of Alarm.com worth $228,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,483. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $129,799.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,748 shares of company stock valued at $13,640,517. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

