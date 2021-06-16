William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $336,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,426.42. 40,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,322.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,455.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.