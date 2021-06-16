Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Winmark were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Winmark by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Winmark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark stock opened at $197.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.03 and a fifty-two week high of $202.42.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.12% and a negative return on equity of 246.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

