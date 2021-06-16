Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wipro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Wipro posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $10.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wipro.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Wipro stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.42. Wipro has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Wipro by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 308,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wipro by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 643,077 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Wipro by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 117,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.