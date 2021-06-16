WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WETF. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

Shares of WETF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $990.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $19,392,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

