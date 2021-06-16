World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRLD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRLD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

WRLD stock opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $170.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.59.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.