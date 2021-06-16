Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.40.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN stock opened at $125.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.85. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

