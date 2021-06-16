Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

XENE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

XENE stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $737.00 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

