Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Update

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,256,100 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the May 13th total of 662,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 322.1 days.

OTCMKTS XJNGF opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Other Business. The company engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and wind power components; development, construction, maintenance, operation, and sale of wind farms; and provision of wind power related consultancy and maintenance services.

