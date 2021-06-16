XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Plans GBX 18 Dividend

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:XPP opened at GBX 5,335 ($69.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.06. XP Power has a twelve month low of GBX 3,430 ($44.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,039.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31.
XPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) target price on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
See Also: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.