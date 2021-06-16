XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Plans GBX 18 Dividend

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:XPP opened at GBX 5,335 ($69.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.06. XP Power has a twelve month low of GBX 3,430 ($44.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,039.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31.

XPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) target price on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, insider James E. Peters sold 250,000 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,014 ($65.51), for a total value of £12,535,000 ($16,377,057.75).

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

