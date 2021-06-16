Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YARIY. Berenberg Bank cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. 5,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,542. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

